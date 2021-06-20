BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Sell” Rating at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.82.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
