BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Sell” Rating at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

