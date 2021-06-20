BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0074

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. BitBall has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $932,634.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.75 or 0.99935161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

