BlackRock Inc. Acquires 128,293 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.69% of SiTime worth $87,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,369 shares of company stock worth $6,059,548 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $119.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

