BlackRock Inc. Acquires 199,843 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.10% of Univest Financial worth $84,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

UVSP opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

