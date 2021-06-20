BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $89,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $16,301,431.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,807 shares in the company, valued at $111,806,874.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440 over the last ninety days. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRSR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

