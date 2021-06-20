BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of The Shyft Group worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.