BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Atrion worth $83,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atrion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

