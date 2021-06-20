BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $83,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.