Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $30,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.36, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

