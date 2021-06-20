Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

