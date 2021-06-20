Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $327.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.00. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

