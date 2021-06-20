Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

