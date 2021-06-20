Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

