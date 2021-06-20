Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,509 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.92 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

