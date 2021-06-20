BMO Capital Markets Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

