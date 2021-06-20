BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,818 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,841 shares of company stock worth $7,738,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

VRA opened at $11.44 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.