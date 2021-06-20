BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Affimed were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

