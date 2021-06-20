BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $603.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

