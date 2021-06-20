BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.