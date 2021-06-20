BOLT (BOLT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $58,419.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00742831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00083470 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

