Bondly Price Reaches $0.14 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Bondly has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $798,279.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

