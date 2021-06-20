Boralex’s (BLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.80% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 82.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.59. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$28.69 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

