Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Hits $18.73 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $720,353.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00423101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.01038904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

