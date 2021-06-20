botXcoin Market Cap Hits $426.23 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $426.23 million and approximately $308,222.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.