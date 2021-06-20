Bp Plc Sells 1,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.