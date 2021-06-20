Bp Plc Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bp Plc cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

