Bread (BRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $271,168.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $271,168.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.