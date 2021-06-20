Bright Health Group (BHG) Announces June 24th IPO

Bright Health Group (BHG) plans to raise $1.3 billion in an IPO on Thursday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 60,000,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, Bright Health Group generated $1.4 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $264.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $13.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets were co-managers.

Bright Health Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Bright Health was founded in 2015 to transform healthcare. Our mission of Making Healthcare Right. Together. is built upon the belief that by connecting and aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, reduce systemic waste, lower costs, and optimize clinical outcomes. We believe that for too long, U.S. healthcare, primarily designed to cater to employers and large institutions, has failed the consumer through unnecessary complexity, a lack of transparency, and rising costs. We are making healthcare simple, personal, and affordable. At its core, Bright Health is a healthcare company. We are founded and led by industry veterans intimately familiar with the challenges that have plagued U.S. healthcare for decades. “.

Bright Health Group was founded in 2015 and has 2054 employees. The company is located at 8000 Norman Center Drive, Suite 1200, Minneapolis, MN 55437, US and can be reached via phone at (612) 238-1321.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.