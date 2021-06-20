Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.