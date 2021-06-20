Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $501,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.40.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

