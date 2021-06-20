Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.