Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $922.50 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

