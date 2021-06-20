Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

BE opened at $24.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

