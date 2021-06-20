Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

