British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $94,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 712,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

