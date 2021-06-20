Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.50. 2,853,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.