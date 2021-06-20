Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.44). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

