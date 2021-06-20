Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.44). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.