Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $18,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.