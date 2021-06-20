Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 1,056,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

