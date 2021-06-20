Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $32.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,777,978 shares of company stock worth $3,646,300. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.