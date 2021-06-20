Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Snap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 19,813,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,079,063. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

