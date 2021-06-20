Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.29). Farfetch reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

