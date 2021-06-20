Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $58.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $235.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $24.59. 330,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,564. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

