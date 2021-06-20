Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $449.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.96. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $466.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

