Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $807.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $813.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.39 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 550,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,710. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.