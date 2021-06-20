Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCON opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

