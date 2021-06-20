Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $43.00

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 1,704,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,734. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

