Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $43.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.03. 1,114,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

