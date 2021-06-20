Brokerages Set Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target at $14.00

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 139,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

