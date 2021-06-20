Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,791,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

